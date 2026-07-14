USA Cup: Heat forces shorter games, water breaks at youth soccer tournament

The Brief The Target USA Cup in Blaine is facing extreme heat during North America's largest youth soccer tournament. Organizers have shortened games and added water breaks to keep 10,000 athletes, volunteers and 35,000 daily spectators safe. The tournament continues through Saturday with ongoing heat precautions in place.



Thousands of young soccer players and fans are braving scorching temperatures at the Target USA Cup in Blaine, where organizers are working to keep everyone safe.

Organizers respond to extreme heat at USA Cup

What we know:

The Target USA Cup is the largest youth soccer tournament in North America, drawing athletes from around the world.

This week, the event is facing unusually high temperatures, prompting organizers to take extra precautions.

To help players cope with the heat, games have been shortened by five minutes, and each half now includes a two-minute water break.

Organizers are also using 14 temperature probes to monitor conditions across the 55 fields at the National Sports Center.

"It's not that unusual. This seems to be that week that heat finds us in Minnesota. So we've definitely had it over the past few years. This seems like it's gonna be pretty pervasive throughout the week. So it's something to keep an eye on and manage it," said Jayme Murphy, director of health at the National Sports Center.

Beating the heat

What they're saying:

Brooklyn Iding, a soccer player making her debut at the tournament, said, "It's super fun. And I enjoy it a lot, meeting new people." She added, "It's so hot. Yeah. It's super exhausting but like it's good weather I like it.

Joey Iding, Brooklyn's father, said, "It's a hot time of the year, and you just got to deal with it, but you're out here playing the beautiful game, so it's always a good day to play soccer."

The tournament is not just about the players — organizers are also keeping an eye on hundreds of volunteers and 35,000 spectators each day, all trying to stay cool in the heat.

Precautions for athletes, volunteers and fans

Why you should care:

With 10,000 young athletes participating, organizers are prepared for heat-related issues.

"We've had a handful of athletes come into the clinic, complaining about feeling a little woozy, feeling sick. We always take the temperatures of these athletes. We've seen nothing elevated to this point, but it's reasonable to expect with 10,000 athletes, you're gonna see a handful people come in there with this," said Murphy.

The tournament runs through Saturday, and teams like Brooklyn's from Chicago are pushing through the heat.

Iding scored two goals in her debut and hopes to win the tournament, saying, "I'll be really excited because this is my first time here."

Organizers expect the warm weather to continue and will keep monitoring the situation to ensure everyone’s safety.