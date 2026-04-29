Plymouth bans flavored tobacco sales as new rules aim to crack down on youth vaping

The Brief The Plymouth City Council voted to end the sale of flavored tobacco. The new ordinance aims to protect youth against vaping products, and aligns Plymouth with over 30 other Minnesota communities with similar bans. Changes to the city ordinance include tougher licensing, higher penalties and a ban on price promotions.



Plymouth is taking a stand against flavored tobacco, joining a growing list of Minnesota cities working to keep these products away from young people.

Plymouth bans flavored tobacco sales

What we know:

The Plymouth City Council approved major changes to its city code on April 28, banning the sale of flavored tobacco within city limits. During the meeting, council members said they wanted to "put the health and well-being of youth first," noting that flavors are a main reason kids get hooked on nicotine.

Dig deeper:

The new rules also set the maximum number of new tobacco licenses at zero, create a 500-foot buffer from schools and youth-oriented parks for any new licenses, eliminate price promotions, raise annual license fees and increase penalties for violations. Plymouth joins more than 30 other Minnesota communities with similar restrictions.

The council first discussed these changes at study sessions in October 2025 and January 2026, held a public hearing on April 13, and finalized the ordinance after hearing from the public and local businesses.

The backstory:

Tobacco use is still the leading cause of death in Minnesota, with nearly 6,000 lives lost and $4.7 billion in excess healthcare costs each year, according to a press release.

Nearly 14% of Minnesota high-schoolers reported using e-cigarettes in the past month, and 76% of students who tried tobacco started with a flavored product.