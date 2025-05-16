MN state leaders surveying wildfire damage after days of historic blazes

The Brief State leaders are surveying the damage from massive wildfires that have burned thousands of acres in northern Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Senator Tina Smith and Senator Klobuchar arrived on Friday morning. Three wildfires in northern Minnesota have destroyed more than 150 structures, and are continuing to burn. The fires are still at 0% containment as of Friday.



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and other state leaders spoke to reporters live from northern Minnesota on wildfire damage as uncontrolled blazes continue to burn thousands of acres.

Walz, Klobuchar, Smith speak on Minnesota Wildfires

What they're saying:

Gov. Walz said "We have neighbors who have lost their homes and their property, and this fire is still, at this point in time, while being managed, is still very much uncontained. If you're hearing it, the sound that everyone wanted to hear was the sound of rain on the roof up here, but as these experts will tell you, that basically just gives a little bit of reprieve to get ready to go again. This is going to be a fight over the coming days and potentially weeks as these fires are brought under control."

"I have never been happier for rain in my life," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar. "Our firefighters and first responders have just done incredible work here."

Sen. Klobuchar then spoke about the FEMA grant that contributed to fighting the wildfires.

"We came up today to hear firsthand what is happening with fighting this fire, to survey the damage ourselves and be really clear that we're ready to do everything to help respond to this fire, and then also, as the governor and the senator said, to help these communities recover once the fire is put out," said Sen. Tina Smith.

Overview of wildfires

Big picture view:

Fire crews are battling the Munger Shaw fire and the Brimsom Complex fires – the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires – which have burned over 37,000 acres combined. More than 150 structures have also been destroyed.

Officials updated the estimated acreage report for the wildfires on Friday morning. The latest readings include:

Camp House fire: 14,979 acres

Jenkins Creek fire: 15,571 acres, down from the previously stated 20,000 acres

Munger Shaw fire: 1,700 acres

Officials said the fires have slowed and improved, though the Jenkins Creek fire expanded in size. Rain showers on Thursday helped with some of the hot spots and cooler temperatures in the 60s should help fire crews on Friday.

Gov. Walz and Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar will visit the incident command center in Two Harbors on Friday morning. They plan to survey the damage left behind from these fires and get an update on the firefighting efforts.