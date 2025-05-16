MN wildfires live updates: Brimson Complex, Munger Shaw fires continue to burn

The Brief Three wildfires in northern Minnesota have destroyed more than 150 structures, and are continuing to burn. The fires are still at 0% containment as of Friday. Evacuation orders were lifted for the Munger Shaw fire on Thursday night. Gov. Tim Walz and other top lawmakers are heading to northern Minnesota to survey the damage on Friday.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other top lawmakers plan to survey the damage from the wildfires north of Duluth, which have been burning for several days and remain at 0% containment.

Overview of wildfires

Big picture view:

Fire crews are battling the Munger Shaw fire and the Brimsom Complex fires – the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires – which have burned over 37,000 acres combined. More than 150 structures have also been destroyed.

Officials updated the estimated acreage report for the wildfires on Thursday morning due to "more accurate reading by infrared drones." The latest readings include:

Camp House fire: 14,979 acres

Jenkins Creek fire: 15,571 acres, down from the previously stated 20,000 acres

Munger Shaw fire: 1,700 acres

Officials said the fires have slowed and improved, though the Jenkins Creek fire expanded in size. Rain showers on Thursday helped with some of the hot spots and cooler temperatures in the 60s should help fire crews on Friday.

Gov. Walz and Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar will visit the incident command center in Two Harbors on Friday morning. They plan to survey the damage left behind from these fires and get an update on the firefighting efforts.

Camp House Fire

What we know:

The Camp House wildfire started around 1 p.m. on May 11 in Ault Township, about two miles northeast of Brimson, Minnesota.

In a May 16 update, the Camp House fire was at 14,979 acres and was 0% contained.

Fire conditions have overall improved, but the gusty winds reignited some hot spots and fire crews were actively working on putting those out. The evacuation orders for Brimson remain in place as of Thursday night.

Local perspective:

The Camp House fire claimed Angie Ridgeley's home of 33 years, which she built with her late husband. She described the area as looking like a warzone. "It looks like bombs were dropped."

At least 146 structures have been destroyed thus far, and the St. Louis County sheriff said that number continues to actively grow.

How the fire may have started:

The sheriff says this fire appears to have started with a campfire that was left unattended. He adds that the DNR has identified the person who started the fire.

Jenkins Creek Fire

What we know:

The Jenkins Creek Fire started on May 11 near Hoyt Lakes, just north of the Camp House wildfire. The fire was detected east of County Road 110 and north of County Road 16 near Jenkins Creek.

In a May 15 update, the fire is said to have expanded by a "fair amount" but the sheriff did not have an estimated acreage.

The wildfire was at 15,571 acres, down from the previously reported 20,00 acres due to more accurate readings. The fire remains at 0% containment. A couple of structures have been damaged or destroyed, but the sheriff said the fire remained too active to check and get further details.

How the fire may have started:

According to the sheriff, this fire might have started with a discarded cigarette along Highway 16, as it began near a roadway.

Munger Shaw Fire

What we know:

The Munger Shaw Fire developed on the afternoon of May 12 in Cotton Township, about 25 miles southwest of the Camp House fire. The fire had grown to around 1,600 acres the fire is 0% contained.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office lifted the evacuation order for the Munger Shaw fire on Thursday night.

"Due to the more favorable weather conditions and the successful work on preventing further fire spread, residents will be allowed to return to their property immediately. We ask that residents be mindful of people working in the area as essential services continue to be restored. Stay vigilant as you drive into areas that have been impacted by the fire as road crews, firefighters, and other personnel are focused on completing their assignments. Please stay alert and pay attention," said the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said the road closures will slowly start to be lifted, allowing residents in the area to come and go as they need.

The fire is still actively burning, and crews were working to put out hot spots on Thursday.

How the fire may have started:

This fire appears to have started with a bail of hay that combusted and then quickly spread, Sheriff Ramsay said. The homeowner called 911 immediately, but it was already too late when authorities got there.