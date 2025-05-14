Minnesota wildfires maps: Evacuation areas, latest information

The Brief Three uncontained wildfires are burning in northern Minnesota, including the Camp House fire, the Jenkins Creek fire and the Munger Shaw fire. The fires continue to grow and are 0% contained as of Wednesday morning. Evacuation orders have been issued for people living near these fires.



Three wildfires continue to burn in northern Minnesota, prompting evacuation orders for people living near the fires.

Fire crews are currently fighting three growing wildfires in St. Louis County, north of Duluth. They include:

Camp House fire: Nearly 15,000 acres

Jenkins Creek fire: More than 20,000 acres

Munger Shaw fire: 1,700 acres

"This is probably going to go down as one of the more historic fires in our lifetime," St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay told FOX 9 on Wednesday.

Here's the latest on fire boundaries and evacuation orders in St. Louis County (as of 11:50 a.m. Wednesday).

Brimson Complex fires map

The Brimson Complex fire, which includes the Camp House fire and the Jenkins Creek fire, evacuation map as of 12:45 p.m. on May 14, 2025.

The Brimson Complex fires include the Camp House fire and the Jenkins Creek fire, and have impacted about 35,000 acres as of Wednesday.

Evacuation areas:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for people living near the fires (see map above). You can check the evacuation areas here. Some areas of Lake County have also been impacted. An evacuation map for Lake County is available here.

Click here to find out if your address is in an evacuation zone.

St. Louis County Sheriff Ramsay said one in 10 people do not want to leave their homes when told to evacuate.

According to the Minnesota Incident Command System, St. Louis County has closed eastbound Highway 16 at the Camp 26 Trail Track and County Hwy 44 is blocked for northbound traffic. (Highway 55 is still open.) Eastbound Highway 16 and southbound Brimson-Toimi Rd/6205 Rd are closed at that intersection. County Rd. 110 (Hwy 11) is blocked outside Hoyt Lakes at Moose Line. Eastbound Forest Rte. 129 is blocked at Moose Line.

There are also closures in the Superior National Forest (see closure information below).

Camp House fire

The Camp House fire is north of Brimson and started around 1 p.m. on May 11.

The fire has burned nearly 15,000 acres (14,979 total acres) as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Interagency Fire Center and the Minnesota Incident Command System. The fire is 0% contained.

At least 146 structures have been destroyed in the Camp House fire, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Authorities estimate firefighting efforts have cost $725,000 so far, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

What caused the fire? :

The sheriff says this fire appears to have started with a camp fire that was left unattended. He adds that the DNR has identified the person who started the fire.

Jenkins Creek fire

The Jenkins Creek fire is just northwest of the Camp House fire. It started around 11 a.m. on May 12, 15 miles southeast of Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota.

The fire has burned more than 20,000 acres (20,593 acres) as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire is 0% contained.

A couple of structures have been damaged or destroyed, but the sheriff said the fire remains too active to check and get further details.

Authorities estimate firefighting efforts have cost $650,000 so far.

What caused the fire?:

According to the sheriff, this fire might have started with a discarded cigarette along Highway 16, as it began near a roadway.

Munger Shaw fire map

The Munger Shaw fire evacuation map as of 12:45 p.m. on May 14, 2025.

The Munger Shaw fire is smaller and is burning south of the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires. It started around 2:30 p.m. on May 12 about two miles east of Elora Lake.

The fire has burned about 1,700 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire is 0% contained.

Authorities estimate firefighting efforts have cost $800,000 so far.

Evacuation areas:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for people living near the fire (see map above). You can check the evacuation areas here. Click here to find out if your address is in an evacuation zone.

As the fire slowly moves north, evacuation orders have started in the Pioneer Lake area and Morley Beach Road area.

Officials have also closed the following roads in the area:

Three Lakes Road at Winkle Lane (no east bound traffic).

Three Lakes Road at Rush Lake Grade (no west bound traffic).

Munger Shaw Road is closed at the Morley Beach Road (no south bound traffic).

What caused the fire? :

This fire appears to have started with a bail of hay that caught fire and quickly spread, the sheriff said. The homeowner called 911 immediately, but it was already too late when authorities got there.

Superior National Forest closures due to wildfires

The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday said due to the Brimson Complex fires, which include the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires, the agency has closed a portion of the Laurentian Ranger District, which went into effect at 12:01 p.m. on May 13.

This closure prohibits visitors from entering campsites, recreation sites, trails, roads and lakes. The recreation sites impacted are:

You can find a list of updated closures here.

Ways to help after Minnesota wildfires

What you can do:

As of May 13, crews battling the fires were not accepting donations of food and drinks. However, people can donate to the Wildland Fire Federation or the American Red Cross, the Minnesota Incident Command System said.