MN speeding campaign nets over 68k tickets, top speeds hit 130 mph: DPS
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's speed enforcement campaign resulted in more than 68,700 speeding tickets, including multiple drivers who clocked in at well over 100 mph.
Background
Nearly 260 agencies in Minnesota participated in the speed enforcement campaign, which ran from May 1 through Sept. 2.
During that time, 69,723 drivers were cited for speeding, with some reaching speeds of up to 130 mph, according to a DPS press release.
Officials said the goal of this campaign was "to stop speeders from putting their lives and the lives of others at risk."
What they’re saying
DPS Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson issued a statement on Friday saying:
"In a world where speeding has become all too common, it’s easy to forget that it steals lives. The staggering fact that over 68,000 speeding tickets were issued over four months, and that’s only the people who were caught, highlights the severity of the issue. We must prioritize safety over speed. No destination is worth the risk of losing a life."
The findings
During the four-month campaign, the DPS said 58 agencies had reported people driving at 100 mph or faster.
Some of the top speeds that agencies reported include:
- 130 mph – Minnesota State Patrol Rochester district
- 130 mph – Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office
- 127 mph – Minnesota State Patrol Twin Cities west metro district
- 126 mph – Minnesota State Patrol St. Cloud district
- 126 mph – Minnesota State Patrol Detroit Lakes district
- 126 mph – Rice Police Department
- 125 mph – St. Francis Police Department
Other reported high speeds in the Twin Cities metro area
- 115 mph – Airport and Anoka police departments
- 110 mph - Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office
- 101 mph – Bloomington and Chaska police departments
What else?
While the speeding campaign was underway, some agencies also participated in the Labor Day DWI campaign, in which 1,235 people were arrested for driving impaired between Aug. 16 and Sept. 2.
Some of the highest recorded blood alcohol content (BAC) during the campaign were:
- Eagan Police Department (0.443)
- Steel County Sheriff’s Office (0.401)
- Dodge County Sheriff’s Office (0.373)
- Madelia Police Department (0.37)
- Wayzata Police Department (0.361)
- Crookston Police Department (0.36)
The DPS said Eagan police arrested a driver, who had a BAC of 0.442, after hitting several parked cars. Meanwhile, a driver with a BAC of 0.30 was arrested by Forest Lake Police for allegedly hitting another car and rolling the vehicle.
Traffic fatalities
The DPS reports that the leading cause of fatalities on Minnesota roads is due to speeding and driving while under the influence. So far in 2024, traffic-related deaths are up 11% compared to the same time last year.
Preliminary data indicates there have been 322 deaths as of Sept. 20, 2024, up from 286 in 2023.
As of Sep.15, preliminary data indicates that speeding has been a factor in 94 road fatalities in Minnesota this year, up from 81 during the same period last year. Alcohol-related traffic fatalities are slightly down, with 80 deaths, compared to 82 during the same time in 2023.
For more information, visit the DPS website here.