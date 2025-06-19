Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota lobbyist arrested for threatening violence at State Capitol

By
Published  June 19, 2025 5:53pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Minnesota capitol (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Carver County Sheriff's deputies arrested a registered Minnesota lobbyist for sending a text message Wednesday that threatened violence at the Minnesota State Capitol building.
    • The threat wasn't aimed at a particular lawmaker, Minnesota House Information Services said in a press release.
    • The message was received by a Carver County constituent and was reported to the House Sergeant of Arms by Rep. Jim Nash.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota lobbyist was arrested after threats were made against the Minnesota State Capitol building in a text message. 

MN lobbyist arrested

What we know:

A registered Minnesota lobbyist was arrested by Carver County Sheriff's deputies for sending a text message that included a threat of violence at the State Capitol. 

According to a press release sent by the Minnesota House Information Services, the threat wasn't aimed at a particular lawmaker. The message was received by a Carver County constituent and was reported to the House Sergeant of Arms, the State Patrol, and the Carver County Sheriff's Office by Rep. Jim Nash. 

Sources tell FOX 9 that the text was sent shortly before a vigil for Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, was held at the State Capitol. 

The message reportedly said, "can't wait to shoot you *expletives* at the Capitol." 

The lobbyist was questioned, arrested and is being held pending an appearance in court. 

What they're saying:

The House Sergeant at Arms' Office says it is not aware of any further threat to staff or members of the legislature. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota House Information Services.

