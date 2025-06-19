Minnesota lobbyist arrested for threatening violence at State Capitol
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota lobbyist was arrested after threats were made against the Minnesota State Capitol building in a text message.
What we know:
A registered Minnesota lobbyist was arrested by Carver County Sheriff's deputies for sending a text message that included a threat of violence at the State Capitol.
According to a press release sent by the Minnesota House Information Services, the threat wasn't aimed at a particular lawmaker. The message was received by a Carver County constituent and was reported to the House Sergeant of Arms, the State Patrol, and the Carver County Sheriff's Office by Rep. Jim Nash.
Sources tell FOX 9 that the text was sent shortly before a vigil for Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, was held at the State Capitol.
The message reportedly said, "can't wait to shoot you *expletives* at the Capitol."
The lobbyist was questioned, arrested and is being held pending an appearance in court.
What they're saying:
The House Sergeant at Arms' Office says it is not aware of any further threat to staff or members of the legislature.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota House Information Services.