Minnesota lobbyist arrested for threatening violence at State Capitol

The Brief Carver County Sheriff's deputies arrested a registered Minnesota lobbyist for sending a text message Wednesday that threatened violence at the Minnesota State Capitol building. The threat wasn't aimed at a particular lawmaker, Minnesota House Information Services said in a press release. The message was received by a Carver County constituent and was reported to the House Sergeant of Arms by Rep. Jim Nash.



What we know:

A registered Minnesota lobbyist was arrested by Carver County Sheriff's deputies for sending a text message that included a threat of violence at the State Capitol.

According to a press release sent by the Minnesota House Information Services, the threat wasn't aimed at a particular lawmaker. The message was received by a Carver County constituent and was reported to the House Sergeant of Arms, the State Patrol, and the Carver County Sheriff's Office by Rep. Jim Nash.

Sources tell FOX 9 that the text was sent shortly before a vigil for Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, was held at the State Capitol.

The message reportedly said, "can't wait to shoot you *expletives* at the Capitol."

The lobbyist was questioned, arrested and is being held pending an appearance in court.

What they're saying:

The House Sergeant at Arms' Office says it is not aware of any further threat to staff or members of the legislature.