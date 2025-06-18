Expand / Collapse search
How to remove your data from personal information websites

Published  June 18, 2025 9:29pm CDT
Minnesota lawmaker shootings
Lawmaker shootings put spotlight on personal data websites

The lawmaker shootings put into sharp focus the many websites that collect personal information and make it easily accessible to anyone. But there are ways to request that your information be removed.

The Brief

    • Vance Boelter used multiple websites that collect personal information to stalk his victims, according to a federal criminal complaint.
    • Boelter used 11 websites, according to the complaint, that publish names, addresses, relatives and phone numbers of virtually anyone.
    • The websites allow anyone to request that their data be removed from search results, a process that takes seconds; data is removed within 24 to 72 hours.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The lawmaker shootings put into sharp focus the many websites that collect personal information and make it easily accessible to anyone. But there are ways to request that your information be removed.

Boelter used websites to find lawmakers’ addresses, other personal information

The backstory:

Boelter, 57, used personal data websites to stalk and track down his victims and intended targets, according to a federal criminal complaint. 

According to court documents, he used 11 websites: Spokeo; True People Search; PeopleFinders; PeopleLooker; Pipl; BeenVerified; TruthFinder; Intelius; Ownerly; US Search; and Whitepages. 

The websites were written in a notebook found in Boelter’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

How to remove your data from websites

What you can do:

The websites that collect and share your personal information allow you to request that it be removed. 

Look for an "opt out" page or similar section on the website. 

The process varies from site to site but usually takes seconds. Some require you to find your profile and copy the URL and include your email address. 

Others require just an email address to process the request. The websites said it takes between 24 and 72 hours to remove the data.

Where they get your data:

The websites collect data from a variety of sources, including court records; property records; business records; vital records; voter records; social media accounts; phone directories; and mailing lists.

