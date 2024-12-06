MN girl hit by lightning during Florida vacation back home after a year

The Brief Mila Vang was struck by lightning and severely injured while on vacation with family in Florida in 2023. Vang was in an Orlando hospital until this past November, when she was transferred to Children’s Minnesota in St. Paul. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help aid in her recovery efforts.



Many Minnesotans head south to Florida to vacation during fall and winter, but one mother’s trip to celebrate her daughter’s birthday turned tragic last year.

What happened

Nalee Yang’s daughter, Mila Vang, was struck by lightning and severely injured while they were at the beach. The incident put Mila in an Orlando hospital ever since, but it was always Nalee’s hope to get her daughter back home here in the Twin Cities.

On Nov. 19, 2024, Nalee said her prayer was answered: Mila was finally being transferred to Children’s Minnesota in St. Paul.

"Oh. I’m so happy that we’re home close to family," Nalee told FOX 9.

Changes ahead

In an exclusive interview with FOX 9, Nalee showed some of the changes at her home in Vadnais Heights.

Between the wheelchair lift outside and the growing list of medical equipment inside, it’s hard to imagine how someone can have a smile as big as hers.

Nalee Yang shows FOX 9 some of the equipment that will be moved into her Vadnais Heights home to take care of her daughter, Mila.

"I was so happy that we have a place to sleep and not in the hospital. I had to stay there for a long time," she said.

She waited patiently for this moment. Not only was Mila transferred to a St. Paul hospital, but she’s also expected to come home to Vadnais Heights on Dec. 12 to continue her care.

Painful reminders

In between the moments of joy, though, are reminders of the last 15 months.

"Every time I come home, I cry. I have a lot of pictures. I cry and cry every day," Nalee explained as she scrolled through more than a year’s worth of photos and videos on her phone.

Certain pictures prompted Nalee to talk about the incident from Aug. 2023. Nalee took her two kids, Mila and Joshua, to Florida to celebrate Mila’s 12th birthday.

"I’ve been a single mom for a long time when the kids were very little. I planned to take the kids on vacation, take kids to Disneyland to see the ocean. We go on Aug. 14. That was the day we went to the beach and that’s how it happened," she explained.

Lightning strike

While at the beach, Nalee and Mila were standing near each other, feet in the water. Nalee said Mila had just started wandering into the water and that was when the lightning struck her daughter. She said it happened in the blink of an eye.

"When she was flipped over, she was burned everywhere and it looked like she already died," Nalee emotionally described in Hmong. "At that time, you just have to pray, ‘God! Please help! God! Please help! What happened? Help!’ You don’t know who to ask."

Nalee said she was also hurt because she was standing nearby, but she was only hospitalized for a day. Mila, though, has been a hospital bed since.

"She cannot talk. She cannot hear. She’s just like a baby… like a newborn baby. She doesn’t know nothing at all," Nalee said, adding that Mila still can’t move except for slightly turning her head periodically.

Since then, Nalee’s had to commit full-time to traveling to Florida regularly to see Mila while also caring for her now 15-year-old son at home in Vadnais Heights, all while without work as a single parent.

Recording the journey

Despite how difficult it’s been for Nalee, she records every moment and captures endless photos of Mila’s journey.

"I’m sleeping here every night," she said in one video from the Orlando hospital room as she tucks Mila in and prepares to sleep in the room overnight.

A video from Nov. 19 was captured in a hospital room. This time, though, in St. Paul.

While Mila’s getting care, Nalee is checking in and also preparing a space for Mila’s full-time home care. This is something Nalee’s been training with doctors and nurses for as she anticipates bringing her daughter home in time for Christmas.

"They showed me this machine to hook up on her, and they trained me on this lift thing," she explained to FOX 9.

It’s a mother’s will and determination pushing Nalee to learn about the care she needs, and to hold onto hope.

"God will help her get better," Nalee said in Hmong.

Nalee said she’s thankful for the hospitals and healthcare workers, as well as all the people who have donated to help with bills and groceries over the past 15 months.

But, Nalee said her biggest hero: Her son, Joshua.

Right after his sister was struck by lightning, he jumped into action and performed CPR on his sister at the beach that day and saved her life. He was just 13 years old at the time.

If you’d like to follow Mila’s story or help the family, you can visit their GoFundMe page.