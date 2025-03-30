Brooklyn Park plane crash: US Bank vice chair believed to have died

The Brief Federal and local authorities shared updates from Saturday's plane crash in Brooklyn Park. Investigators believe there was only one person on board who died in the crash. Federal authorities are assisting in the investigation.



Authorities believe only one person was on the plane that crashed into a Brooklyn Park home on Saturday.

Brooklyn Park plane crash news conference

What they're saying:

A representative with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that preliminary information shows one person was on the plane.

U.S. Bank shared a statement saying they believe Vice Chair and Chief Administration Officer Terry Dolan died in the crash.

The full statement says, "We are aware of reports that the plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park was registered to Terry Dolan, our vice chair and chief administration officer. At this time, we are unable to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident. We are grateful that there were not any injuries to residents of the home that was impacted by the crash, and we thank all the first responders who have provided service."

A Brooklyn Park firefighter added that one person was inside the home that the plane crashed into and safely escaped.

The home is considered a total loss.

Other homes in the area sustained minor damage.

The NTSB is expected to release more information in 10–14 days.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.