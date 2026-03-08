Minnesota high school hockey fans thrilled by double OT championship games

article

The Brief The Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament concluded with thrilling overtime games in both Class A and AA. Hockey legend Pat Micheletti highlighted the tournament's significance and excitement. Warroad and Moorhead teams delivered memorable performances to win state championships.



The Minnesota Boys State High School Hockey Tournament wrapped up with intense games that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Warroad beat Hibbing 5-4 in overtime Saturday for the Class A title. In the night session, Moorhead came back from down 4-1 in the third period to beat Minnetonka 5-4 in overtime to defend its Class AA title.

The tournament's allure

What we know:

The tournament is a major event in Minnesota, drawing fans from across the state. Pat Micheletti, a well-known ice hockey analyst, emphasized the excitement and tradition surrounding the event, noting that some fans have held season tickets for 40 years.

Hockey fans eagerly anticipate the Boys State Hockey Tournament, which is a highlight for players and spectators alike. Micheletti mentioned the honor of playing in an NHL rink, with teams vying for the chance to compete at Grand Casino Arena.

Memorable moments and rivalries

What they're saying:

Micheletti highlighted the intense rivalries, especially between metro and non-metro teams. He noted the northern teams' strong desire to defeat their metro counterparts.

Warroad's thrilling performance in the Class A championship game was a standout moment, with three quick goals igniting the crowd. Meanwhile, Moorhead's comeback against Minnetonka, overcoming a 4-1 deficit to win in overtime, was a storybook ending to their season.