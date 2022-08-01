Missouri man crashes plane while allegedly drunk in Pine County, Minnesota

A man was arrested after crashing a plane while he was allegedly drunk, according to the Pine County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says a Missouri man was flying a 1945 Piper J35-65 on Friday when he crashed the plane on the 4000 block of Birchview Road in Sturgeon Lake.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the man uninjured, showing signs of intoxication. The man was taken into custody.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting with the investigation.