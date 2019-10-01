Missing woman, 81, found safe after falling into ravine in northern Minnesota

An 81-year-old woman was missing overnight after she fell into a wooded ravine about a mile and a half from her home in northern Minnesota and could not get out.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said family members reported the woman, who has a dementia-related illness, missing from the home near Tentstrike around 9 p.m. They said she had been alone for 10 minutes when they discovered she had wandered off. They searched for her for an hour before calling 911.

Authorities, family and neighbors searched overnight. At 7:40 a.m. a neighbor reported they had found her in the ravine. The sheriff's office said she had no obvious signs of injury and she was alert and talkative. She was treated for hypothermia and taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating an 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who has been missing since Monday night.