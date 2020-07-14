Missing vulnerable adult left his group home in Burnsville

article

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is asking for the public's help to find a missing vulnerable adult who left his group home in Burnsville.

Steve Condon, 55, left his group home in Burnsville on Saturday, according to Lutheran Social Service. Condon is new to his home in Burnsville and does not know the area.

Condon has a history of elopement, but in the past he has returned or been found within a day.

He is described as having a medium build and black hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue track suit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

