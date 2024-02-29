Missing Texas baby found in Minneapolis after Amber Alert

Texas authorities say a child missing out of Texas, who was part of an Amber Alert, has been found safe in Minneapolis.

The Harris County, Texas authorities say the 1-year-old boy, who was missing out of the Houston area, was found with his mother around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The mother was arrested on a warrant for a child endangerment charge out of Texas. She is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail awaiting extradition.

An Amber Alert for the child was issued on Feb. 8 and authorities have searched for the boy in Texas, Missouri, and Minnesota over the last three weeks.

The baby boy was taken for medical evaluation. Officials tell FOX 26 in Houston that the mother was supposed to turn the child over to CPS to get needed medical treatment but she instead fled the state with the boy.