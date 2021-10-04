Missing: Northfield man with dementia last hear from on Sept. 29

article

Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for help finding a missing man with dementia last heard from on Sept. 29. The

According to police, Daryl Budenski, 71, was reported missing Oct. 3. He suffers from dementia, and authorities believe he might be walking since his bike was located at his residence and he does not have a car. Officials also say his phone is powered off.

Daryl wears glasses and typically wears a baseball cap. He is described as 5'9'' and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call 911 or the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477.