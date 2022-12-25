Missing man found dead after search in Stillwater

A missing man in Stillwater has been found dead after searches on Christmas Day, family members tell FOX 9.

Braving subzero temperatures, more than 100 people came together Sunday to search for George Musser. Musser had been missing since early on Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving Brian’s Bar just past 2 a.m.; wearing a stocking cap, dark blue jeans and a dark gray flannel shirt.

"After 2:20 am, we don’t have any information," George’s cousin Emily Dalbec explained. "He was not dressed for the weather."

Dalbec organized Sunday’s search efforts.

The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 20-year-old George Musser. (Stillwater Police Department)

Musser’s family was worried because they say his car was left behind, his keys were discovered by a dumpster, and his wallet was found in a nearby snowbank.

The Minnesota BCA issued an alert Sunday morning about the disappearance. Sadly, the family announced shortly before 8 p.m. that police discovered Musser's body.

"We are trusting in The Lord during this horrific time that He has guided George into Heaven. Please pray for our family," said Emily.