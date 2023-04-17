Expand / Collapse search
Missing Madeline Kingsbury: Dive teams, K9s searching for Winona mom

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Madeline Kingsbury
FOX 9
article

Crews searching for Madeline Kingsbury. (Winona Emergency Management, Minnesota BCA)

WINONA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Search and rescue crews, including K9s and dive teams, were out over the weekend as the search continues for Madeline Kingsbury

The Winona County Emergency Management posted on Facebook on April 15 that search and rescue teams from Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin joined the effort, noting it's an example of one of multiple search operations conducted last week. 

Madeline Kingsbury: Court denies custody rights to father of missing woman's children

A judge ordered the two children of missing Winona, Minnesota mother Madeline Kingsbury to remain in the care of social services as their father, Adam Fravel, does not have legal custody, according to court records.

Kingsbury went missing on March 31 and has not had any contact with friends or family since. The father of her children is believed to have been the last person to see her. You can find a timeline of the case here.

"We encourage the public to continue checking your properties and being alert when out hiking, hunting, and fishing," Winona County Emergency Management said. Those who have searched areas can report the areas searched via email to search@co.winona.mn.us

In addition to public safety partner searches, those behind the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page also organized volunteer searches over the weekend. 

Madeline Kingsbury search: 1,800+ volunteers join search on Friday

After more than 1,800 volunteers turned out on Friday to search for a missing Winona mother, law enforcement leaders have planned a second search for Saturday.