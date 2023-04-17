Missing Madeline Kingsbury: Dive teams, K9s searching for Winona mom

article

Search and rescue crews, including K9s and dive teams, were out over the weekend as the search continues for Madeline Kingsbury.

The Winona County Emergency Management posted on Facebook on April 15 that search and rescue teams from Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin joined the effort, noting it's an example of one of multiple search operations conducted last week.

Kingsbury went missing on March 31 and has not had any contact with friends or family since. The father of her children is believed to have been the last person to see her. You can find a timeline of the case here.

"We encourage the public to continue checking your properties and being alert when out hiking, hunting, and fishing," Winona County Emergency Management said. Those who have searched areas can report the areas searched via email to search@co.winona.mn.us

In addition to public safety partner searches, those behind the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page also organized volunteer searches over the weekend.