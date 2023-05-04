Missing Madeline Kingsbury: Family and friends to hold prayer service in Winona

article

The family and friends of missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury are asking the community to join them for a prayer service Friday evening.

The event "Shining a light for Madeline" will be held at the Band Shell near Veterans Memorial Park at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Winona. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the venue for the community gathering and prayer service will be moved to First Congregational Church located at 161 West Broadway Street.

It’s been over a month since Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, went missing. She was last heard from on March 31 after returning home from dropping her two children off at daycare with their father. She has not had any contact with friends or family since.

Her sister Megan Kingsbury previously told FOX 9 she received the last text message from Maddi around 8:15 a.m. on that date.

"[The text was] just laughing in response to a funny photo I had sent the night before from a trip she and I took to Rhode Island last summer. No one else heard from her after that," Megan Kingsbury said.

Police searched Maddi’s home and found her cell phone, wallet with ID, and jacket she was wearing earlier the day she went missing. Law enforcement said they are not prepared to identify a suspect or person of interest at this time. You can find a timeline of the investigation here.

"The support from this community and beyond has been simply incredible, so let’s all come together in prayer and be the shining light that helps guide Maddi home," the family wrote about Friday's vigil.

The Winona Police Department provided parking information for those who plan on attending the event. For updated information on the event, check the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page here.

In lieu of using a candle, the family is requesting people attending to download the Candle app.

Anyone with information about Maddi’s disappearance can call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6492 or submit an anonymous online tip to CrimeStoppers.