Alert issued for missing Winona woman

An alert was issued Sunday for a woman reported missing in southern Minnesota.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury, age 26, hasn't been heard from since March 31, Winona police say. Police did not include details on where she was last seen. Kingsbury is 5-foot-4-inches tall and about 135 points with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Friends and family had also organized a search in Winona on Sunday morning for Kingsbury.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Winona police at 507-457-6288.