Missing: Lake City man last seen on Saturday morning

The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 62-year-old man, who was last seen over the weekend, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

John Vater of Lake City was last seen on Saturday morning walking away from his home. Since then, he has not been in contact with his family or friends.

His last cell phone activity showed he was in Winona on Saturday.

Vater is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 159 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, gray shorts and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (651)345-3344 or call 911.