Cat found safe weeks after escaping from multi-vehicle crash in Wright County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Missing Russian Blue cat, Roo, has been found safe after missing for weeks. (Credit Becca Huss) From: Supplied

A Pennsylvania family who has been searching for their missing cat since early January after a car crash in Wright County says he has been found safe.

The crash occurred on Jan. 6 around 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Monticello after a semi-truck jackknifed on the roadway, causing three other vehicles to collide.

Becca Huss, 24, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but her cat Rooster, also called Roo, escaped from his carrier after it was badly damaged in the collision.

Becca’s mom, Sharon, told FOX 9 on Wednesday that after weeks of searching, they received a message from someone who had trapped a cat matching Roo’s description on Cameron Avenue in Monticello. Sharon Huss said the cat was brought to the vet, and they scanned the identification chip, confirming it was Roo.

"He has a broken tooth and is dehydrated, lost some weight, but better than I expected," Sharon Huss told FOX 9.

After his long adventure, Roo has been reunited with his owner and is safe at home.

"I am so happy to have Roo home, and for all of the cuddles he’s been giving as soon as he got home," Becca Huss told FOX 9 of the reunion.

Becca Huss explained she is grateful to the community and search team who kept an eye out for her Russian Blue in the weeks he had been missing.

"If it weren’t for everyone, I don’t think I would have my baby boy home," Becca told FOX 9. "I finally feel like I can start to move past everything."