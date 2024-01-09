Cat missing after multi-vehicle crash in Wright County

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictured is Roo, a Russian Blue cat who is missing after a crash in Wright County. (Photo courtesy of Becca Huss) From: Supplied

A Pennsylvania family is asking for the public’s help finding their cat who escaped from his carrier after a car crash in Wright County on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Monticello after a semi-truck jackknifed on the roadway, causing three other vehicles to collide.

Becca Huss, 24, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but her cat, Rooster, escaped from his carrier that was damaged in the crash and likely left out the broken back window.

Rooster, also known as Roo, is believed to have run across the eastbound lanes of traffic to nearby farm fields in Monticello, close to mile marker 191, according to Sharon Huss, Becca’s mom.

Roo is a 1.5-year-old Russian Blue cat with white spots on his chest, lower belly, and underarms. The State Patrol suggested checking areas where a cat would hide, like sheds, decks, patios, window wells, bushes and trees.

Family members say anyone familiar with cat rescues can try to approach Roo. Otherwise, it's best to call Becca with any sightings at 724-994-9532, as it is unknown how Roo will react after being in an accident.