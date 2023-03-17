Boy, 8, missing in northern Minnesota

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding an 8-year-old boy who went missing Thursday evening.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted Friday morning stating Alfred Desjarlait III left a home on foot around 5:30 p.m. near 140th Street Northwest and Wakonabo Drive Northeast in the Prescott area of Cass Lake on Thursday, March 16. It's unclear which way Alfred was headed.

It's believed he was walking home after playing with friends, according to police.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department says Alfred is 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was wearing a black Timberland jacket, jeans, and multi-colored Puma shoes.

A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was used to search for Alfred Thursday night, according to police.

Anyone with information on where Alfred may be is asked to call 911.