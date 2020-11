article

The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old man.

The man, named Don, was last seen Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. He may have been in the area of the Post Office on Garfield, police say.

Don is driving a dark blue Pontiac Vibe.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call 952-563-4900.