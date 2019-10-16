Missing Becker, Minnesota boy thanks dog who kept him safe, 600 volunteers who helped search for him

A 6-year-old boy who went missing after school in Becker, Minnesota Tuesday thanked his dog, Remington, for helping keep him safe until he was found as well as the more than 600 volunteers who helped search for him.

Ethan Haus got off the bus with his siblings shortly after 4 p.m. and went to play with the family dog, who also responds to Remmie. After Ethan and Remmie were reported missing, more than 600 members in the community mobilized to search for him.

A private drone operator located Ethan and Remmie around 1:50 a.m. using a drone with heat-seeking technology, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office. The duo were lying down in a cornfield approximately a mile and a half from their home.

Ethan was cold, but was otherwise in good health.

He told FOX 9 he saw the helicopters overhead that were searching for him while he was in the cornfield.