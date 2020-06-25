Missing baby found safe, St. Paul police still looking for father after alert

article

St. Paul police say a baby reported missing earlier in the day has been found safe but her father, who was accused of taking the child, is still on the run.

According to officers, 7-month-old Chanelle Jaliyah Jones was dropped off by an "unknown male" at North Memorial Urgent Care just before 6 p.m.

The baby was transported to Children's Minnesota Hospital and reunited with the mother. Police say the child is unharmed.

Officers issued an alert -- and later reissued the alert -- for Chanelle after police say the father, 21-year-old Jamal Lamarr Jones, assaulted the mother and took the child Wednesday night. Police say the mother was knocked unconscious in the incident and, when she woke up, the child was missing.

Thursday afternoon, police reported the father and child had been found on a bus by Metro Transit Police in Minneapols. But, around 4:30 p.m., officers said that had turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

Police ended up reissuing the alert until the baby was dropped off around 6 p.m. Thursday. Jones is still on the run, police say, and is wanted for domestic assault and stalking for the attack.