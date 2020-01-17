Missing Apple Valley woman found safe in Inver Grove Heights

article

A missing 87-year-old woman from Apple Valley, Minnesota has been found safe according to police.

Barbara Musil, who has dementia, was last seen at her home on Jan. 16. Authorities believe she is driving a 2010 grey Ford Escape. Detectives have learned she made several stops at gas stations, inlcuding one in New Ulm and another in St. Paul at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Later in the evening, police found Musil in Inver Grove Heights. She was reunited with her family.