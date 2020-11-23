Missing: Apple Valley man last seen Friday morning

article

Police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen Friday morning in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

According to police, 57-year-old Gregg Johnson was last seen wearing a plaid button down shirt and a black vest. He is about 6 feet tall, 200 lbs with brown/gray hair and glasses.

He was driving a blue 2017 Toyota Highlander with MN plate AKK323. His direction of travel is unknown.

If you have seen or know his whereabouts, please call 911.