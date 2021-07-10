Missing 91-year-old woman found dead in St. Paul creek

article

Police say a 91-year-old reported missing on Friday has been found dead in a St. Paul creek.

Officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the creek near the intersection of Jackson Street and Arlington Avenue E for the report of a person who wasn't conscious or breathing.

At the scene, the person was pronounced dead. Shortly after, officers said the body belonged to 91-year-old Shoua. Shoua was reported missing on Friday after leaving her home on the 100 block of Biglow Avenue in the morning.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death but officers say no foul play is suspected.