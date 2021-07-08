Missing: 9-year-old boy last seen Thursday night in Savage, Minn.

article

The Savage Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing nine-year-old boy, who was last seen Thursday evening.

Jose Mateo Fernandez is described as about 4 feet 4 inches tall and 95 pounds. He was last seen around 7 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts, and carrying a red backpack.

Police posted a map on Facebook of where they believe he might be. This area appears to be south of Highway 13 and east of Quentin Avenue S.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Scott County Dispatch by calling 911 or (952)445-1411.

