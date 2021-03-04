Missing 73-year-old Bloomington man found deceased
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - David Shibata, 73, who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead Friday, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
According to a police alert, Shibata left his residence on foot Wednesday around 11 p.m. Shibata had Alzheimer's, police said.
According to Bloomington police, Shibata was found deceased on the edge of a wooded area on the west side of the city.
Foul play is not suspected.