Missing 17-year-old boy believed to be in Forest Lake area

article

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to be the area of Forest Lake or Chisago Lakes.

Logan James Mittelsteadt left his home on Monday around 4 p.m. and has not been home since.

Logan is described as 6 feet tall and about 275 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue short sleeve shirt, faded black jeans, no shoes, and a sling on his left arm. Logan's hair is styled in a mohawk or pony tail with pink highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chisago County Sheriff's Office at (651)257-4100.