Missing: 15-year-old Brooklyn Park boy with autism

Brooklyn Park Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy with autism Tuesday night.

Police say the boy ran away in the area of the 7900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. His name is Charlie and he was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

The boy is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, skinny and about 130 pounds. He is White.

Anyone who sees Charlie is asked to call 911 and to keep a visual on the individual until police arrive.