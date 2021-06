UPDATE: The missing girl was found safe.

Police are asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old girl with autism who was last seen in Bloomington, Minnesota.

According to police, the girl possibly walked away from home between 5-7:30 a.m. Monday morning near 82nd Street and Stevens Avenue. She is described as 5'10'' and 220 pounds.

If you see her, please call 911 or Bloomington Police.