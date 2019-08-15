Missing 10-year-old in Willmar, Minn. found safe, police say

article

Update (9:44 a.m.): The Willmar Police Department said Jahayra DelaCruz has been found safe and her family has been notified.

Police in Willmar, Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Jahayra DelaCruz was last seen at 4:30 p.m., according to the Willmar Police Department. Police described her as 4 feet 11 inches tall with glasses and dark hair. She was wearing a light blue zip-up sweatshirt, a green Minnesota Timberwolves t-shirt, black shorts and gray Nike shoes when she disappeared.

Anyone with information regarding DelaCruz's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 320-235-2244.