Miranda Lambert, rapper NF announced as Minnesota State Fair Grandstand acts

article

The Minnesota State Fair announced two more acts for its 2020 Grandstand Concert Series.

Country star Miranda Lambert will be kicking off the first night of the Fair on Thursday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $40 to $65. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Rising rapper NF will perform on Thursday, September 3. Last summer, NF's album The Search landed at no. 1 on the Billboard charts. Tickets range from $35 to $45 and go on sale at noon on Friday.

Tickets are available at etix.com or at 800-514-3849 or at the State Fairgrounds Office from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Already announced Grandstand Acts include The Doobie Brothers (Friday, Aug. 28), Tim McGraw (Tuesday, Sept. 1) and Darci Lynne & Friends (Monday, Sept. 7).