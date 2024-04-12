Minnetonka standoff: Deputy shot released from hospital

The deputy who was shot on Wednesday during a standoff in Minnetonka was released from the hospital Thursday.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), Deputy Christopher Heihn was surrounded by hundreds of emergency responders and members of the sheriff's office as he was discharged from the hospital.

Heihn has been at HSCO since 2016, and is currently in the Enforcement Services Division. He is also in the Emergency Services Unit and is a Range Safety Officer/Firearms Instructor. Heihn also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for 13 years.

"Deputy Heihn is an integral part of our Sheriff’s Office family, & we honor his bravery & dedication to public safety. We thank our communities & our brothers & sisters in the law enforcement family for the outpouring of support we have received during this challenging time," HSCO said in a statement on social media. "Let’s continue to keep Deputy Heihn in our thoughts as he recovers, as well as all deputies, officers, and emergency responders involved as they continue to process a tremendously difficult situation."

Heihn was one of two deputies injured during the standoff, which started when deputies attempted to arrest a suspect on a felony warrant at a home in Minnetonka and someone inside opened fire. The other deputy who was injured was treated at the scene.

A man was killed during the standoff, 28-year-old Clint Hoyhtya, from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities have not said whether the man who was killed at the scene was the suspect they were attempting to arrest.