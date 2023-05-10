Minnetonka police investigating shooting inside home, person in custody

A shooting inside a Minnetonka home Tuesday evening has police investigating what led to the incident.

Minnetonka police responded to a shooting inside a home on the 15000 block of Woodgate Road South.

According to police, officers initially received a mental health call for a man who was reportedly pointing a gun at a woman.

Responding officers were able to get the woman safely out of the home after determining she had suffered a gunshot wound, and she was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police took the man into custody at the scene for further medical evaluation, and he has since been transferred to the Hennepin County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.