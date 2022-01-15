Minnetonka approves mask mandate

The Minnetonka City Council has passed an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings within specific indoor spaces within the city. The council took action during a virtual meeting on Friday, Jan. 14, and the mandate will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

The mandate applies to all individuals over the age of 5, and those able to accommodate face coverings in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance. However, the ordinance includes exemptions for public and private schools, people exercising at any indoor recreational facility, customers at a restaurant or bar when seated at a table or counter, athletes, performers and supporting staff in public spaces, people unable to wear or remove a mask due to disabilities and religious institutions.

On Thursday Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced that she is imposing a citywide mask mandate that went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, and will continue for 30 days. Those changes came just days after the city council voted down a mask mandate, instead agreeing to leave it up to the mayor to issue one.

