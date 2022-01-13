Duluth mayor imposes 30-day mask mandate effective Friday

article

The City of Duluth will soon be requiring masks indoors.

Mayor Emily Larson announced Thursday she is imposing a citywide mask mandate that will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and continue for 30 days.

Masks or face coverings will be required in public spaces for anyone ages five and older.

Violators of the mask mandate face the possibility of a misdemeanor charge.

The change comes just days after the city council voted down a mask mandate and instead agreed to leave it up to the mayor to issue one.

Minneapolis and St. Paul each reinstated their indoor mask mandates last week amid a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.