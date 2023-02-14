Minnesota's Zambonis must be all electric by 2025 if bill passed

If a bill in the Minnesota House passes all ice resurfacing machines, commonly knows as Zambonis, purchased after January 1st, 2025 would have to be electric.

HF 1716 presented Monday to the Committee on Commerce Finance and Policy says that:

"After January 1, 2025, a new ice resurfacing machine sold, offered for sale, or distributed in or into Minnesota must be powered solely by electricity."

The law would go into effect after being passed.