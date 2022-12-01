Minnesota’s most popular fast food restaurant revealed by new study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Beyond McDonald's vs. Burger King, a new study conducted by Pricelisto claims to know what Minnesotans' favorite fast food restaurants.
The study was conducted by price-tracking experts who analyzed Google U.S. data for the most popular fast-food restaurants based on search interest and popularity over the past 12 months.
According to the results, the top three fast-food restaurants in the state of Minnesota are:
- Dairy Queen
- Chipotle
- Jimmy John’s.
While the descriptions might be a bit subjective, the study claims that Minnesota-based Dairy Queen, "has a reputation for its delicious ice cream desserts."
Both Chipotle and Jimmy John’s are known for their quick-serve cuisine and accessibility.