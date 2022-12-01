Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota’s most popular fast food restaurant revealed by new study

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 9
article

A new study conducted by Pricelisto claims to know what are Minnesota’s favorite fast food restaurants. Who do you think should be No. 1?

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Beyond McDonald's vs. Burger King, a new study conducted by Pricelisto claims to know what Minnesotans' favorite fast food restaurants.

The study was conducted by price-tracking experts who analyzed Google U.S. data for the most popular fast-food restaurants based on search interest and popularity over the past 12 months.

According to the results, the top three fast-food restaurants in the state of Minnesota are: 

  • Dairy Queen
  • Chipotle
  • Jimmy John’s.

While the descriptions might be a bit subjective, the study claims that Minnesota-based Dairy Queen, "has a reputation for its delicious ice cream desserts."

Both Chipotle and Jimmy John’s are known for their quick-serve cuisine and accessibility. 