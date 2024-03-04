Minnesota's moose population remains stable, DNR says

A new Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report shows that the moose population in Minnesota has remained "relatively stable" in recent years.

The 2024 survey puts Minnesota's moose population at around 3,470. The average moose count since 2010 has been 3,924, with counts typically ranging in the 3,000s and 4,000s. Between 2005 and 2009, the moose population in Minnesota numbered upwards of 8,000, but a rapid decline caused by unclear circumstances.

In 2011, the Minnesota DNR drafted a plan to protect moose populations.

In 2022, the DNR recorded its highest count in a decade at 4,700.