Minnesota's moose population remains stable - but it could be better

Minnesota's moose population remains stable, but according to the Department of Natural Resources, it could be better.

In a release, the DNR reported that for the ninth year in a row, the state's deer population remains relatively stable, but reproductive success remains low.

This winter, the DNR estimated the moose population to be 3,150. Although this is a lower number than last year's estimate, due to the variance in this type of estimate, officials do not consider this a decline.

According to officials, the survey "provides an estimate rather than documenting the precise number of moose because biologists cannot see or count every moose across the 6,000-square mile survey area."

The DNR said that while the recent population stability is good news, Minnesota moose remain at risk over the long term, as the moose population has declined from an estimated 8,840 animals in 2006.

Researchers said that low reproductive success and continued deaths from brainworm and other diseases make it difficult for Minnesota’s moose population to recover.