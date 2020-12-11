Minnesota's 3 GOP congressmen among those in support of election lawsuit

article

All three Minnesota Republican congressmen -- Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn -- have signed onto a last-ditch attempt to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The lawsuit, filed by the Texas attorney general, seeks to invalidate millions of ballots from Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin -- four key battleground states President Donald Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

The lawsuit alleges the states used the pandemic to make unlawful changes to their election laws. However, multiple other states made similar changes and are not listed in the lawsuit.

For allies of President Trump, it's their last chance: Trump has lost dozens of legal rulings across several states.

The Department of Homeland Security has called the 2020 election the "most secure" in history and stated, "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

Emmer was listed among 106 House Republicans when the amicus brief was filed Thursday. On Twitter Friday morning, Stauber confirmed he joined an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit filed Thursday, but said due to a clerical error his name was not included on the list of signers. Friday afternoon, Hagedorn announced he signed as well. Now, at least 126 House Republicans have signed the amicus brief.

A coalition of attorneys general, including Minnesota's Keith Ellison, have signed an amicus brief calling for the Supreme Court to reject the lawsuit. Ellison and the other attorneys general say it would disenfranchise voters and strip states of their right to oversee their own elections.

The Electoral College is set to meet Monday.