Ellison joins call to reject Texas-led election lawsuit

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is among 23 attorneys general asking the Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general that requests to invalidate millions of ballots in four key battleground states in the 2020 election.

Thursday, Ellison joined a coalition that filed an amicus brief opposing the lawsuit.

"Unfounded and frivolous challenges to the American people’s will have been thrown out in courts across the country," said Ellison in a statement in part. "Now, the attorney general of Texas is making a last-ditch, evidence-free effort to undemocratically throw out the votes in states where he just doesn’t like the result."

The lawsuit is filed against Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin -- all states President Donald Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden. The lawsuit claims those states unlawfully enacted changes to their election laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, other states including Texas and Minnesota, made similar changes and were not mentioned in the lawsuit.

Since the election, multiple officials have said there is no proof of widespread voter fraud. The Department of Homeland Security called it the "most secure [election] in American history." Wisconsin and Georgia both held recounts, which further confirmed Biden's victories in those states.

The Texas lawsuit is supported by 17 Republican attorneys general.

Legal experts predict the case will be rejected by the Supreme Court, according to the Associated Press.