Minnesotans soak up extra hour of sun after Daylight Saving Time

On the shores of Lake Minnetonka, the boys of summer are a couple of seasons early.

"It's pretty bizarre to be out here in March and staring at open water where there are boats buzzing around," said Dan Johnson, who was playing catch with his son at The Commons in Excelsior.

With temperatures in the upper 60s and the start of Daylight Saving Time this past weekend, people at the park had an extra hour to soak up the sun.

"It's even warmer and nicer than I expected it to be. And when you live in Minnesota, there are a lot of cons. But a pro is you never take a glorious weather day for granted," said Nicole Urbatch.

Others got the scoop on the warm weather on the patio at Adele's Frozen Custard, which opened for the season a week and a half ago.

"It's awesome. Ice cream starts early. Golf starts early. It's just beautiful for us and being Minnesotan, you love doing everything outside," said Gretchen Steier.

For them, it's the cherry on top of an unusual winter that still has a week to go.

"It's beautiful. I had to come out in the sun. We got our bikes out for the first time this year. Isn't it wild that it's March? Is winter even over yet? I don't think so," said Martina Larson.