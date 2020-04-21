Minnesotans launch COVID-19 fundraising effort amid home haircut trend

article

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are trying their hands at all kinds of do-it-yourself haircuts and trims. Now, some Minnesotans are encouraging others to pick up the scissors for a good cause.

After 32 years of marriage, Wendy and Bob Lazear are partaking in the ultimate trust exercise: the at-home haircut.

“I see a lot of hair flying,” said Bob Lazear.

“Well, that’s what you wanted,” responded Wendy Lazear.

It’s an exercise that has turned into a force for good.

“One morning I just woke up and said, ‘Wait a minute, what about a Haircut for Heroes challenge?’” said Bob Lazear.

With the help of family friends, Sam and Ben Brodsky, Haircut for Heroes launched last week.

“If the health care workers can risk their lives, we can risk a bad haircut,” said Sam Brodsky.

The Brodsky brothers brought their social media expertise, creating a catchy video they hoped would go viral.

“It got a couple thousand views,” said Sam Brodsky. “We’re hoping to get a few thousand more and spread this movement.”

The idea is simple. Post a before and after photo of your at-home hairdo with #HaircutForHeroesChallenge and then donate to the CDC Emergency Response Fund. That way you’re putting the money you otherwise would have spent at the salon and sending it to the frontlines.

“We don’t care if it’s a full buzz cut, a purple bowl cut, a Mohawk or a nice little trim,” said Bob Lazear.

Because when it comes to haircuts, all will do.

“After all, we’re the state that gave the world hockey hair, so why not start here in Minnesota?” said Bob Lazear.

