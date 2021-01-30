Minnesotans embrace activity-packed weekend in Twin Cities

The last weekend of January is kicking off with plenty of fun outdoor events for the family. Here's a look at some options to explore this weekend and next!

City of Lake Loppet Winter Festival

The Loppet Winter Festival in Minneapolis takes place Jan. 30-1 and Feb. 6-7. The annual skiing event features the nighttime Luminary Loppet, Cross-Country Ski Loppets, Freewheel Fat-Tire Bike Loppets, Chuck & Don’s Skijor Loppets, and Askov Finlayson Snowshoe Loppet at Theodore Wirth Park.

St. Paul Winter Carnival

The St. Paul Winter Carnival takes place Jan. 28 - Feb. 7 and features a drive-thru snow and ice scupture park, as well as ice fishing competitions, an art show and more.

Stillwater Ice Palace Maze

The giant ice maze in Stillwater will be open Jan. 22 - Feb. 28 and features 1500 blocks of ice, an ice bar, a slide and more. It is open 2-10 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Only 100 people are allowed at a time.

The Great Northern

The Great Northern is a collection of events that highlights the many shows and activites taking place both online and in person from Jan. 28 - Feb. 7.

Not feeling the cold? There are plenty of indoor activities, too!

Minneapolis Institute of Art

The MIA is now open and offering timed tickets to tour the museum.

Virtual Twins Fest

The Virtual Twins Fest will be streamed live to all fans via the Twins’ Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 30.